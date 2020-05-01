Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Markus Niemelainen to entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Markus Niemelainen to a two-year entry-level contract.

Niemelainen, 21, posted seven points (one goal, six assists) in 55 games last season with Assat in the SM-Liiga, Finland’s top professional league.

He played his first two seasons in the SM-Liiga with HPK, helping them capture the championship in 2019.

The six-foot-six, 190-pound defenceman registered 15 points (three goals, 12 assists), 74 penalty minutes and a minus-13 plus-minus rating over three seasons in the SM-Liiga.

Niemelainen also played with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit from 2015-2017.

A native of Kuopio, Finland, Niemelainen represented his home country at the 2015 and 2016 world U18 hockey championships, winning a gold medal (2015) and a silver (2016).

Niemelainen was Edmonton’s third round draft pick, 63rd overall, at the 2016 NHL draft.