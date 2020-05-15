Winnipeg restaurant patio owners gear up for busy May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With one week of preparation under their belts, restaurant patio owners in Winnipeg are preparing for a May long weekend unlike any other.

“We’ve had a bit of time to practice with where the tables need to be and all the new regulations; we’ve got it down to a science, I think,” says Rhea Collison, managing partner with Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue.

“We’re happy about it, the weather is perfect, I think everybody’s just really pumped up to be able to come outside.”

As per public health orders, Collison says they’ve been busy ensuring there’s enough space between each table, even splitting their two patios into three.

That also makes room for their newly-installed pick-up window, which Collison adds has been working out well.

The newly-installed pickup window at Bar Italia. Joe Scarpelli

In order to prevent lines and potential crowding on the sidewalk, Collison says they’re going to experiment with a texting service, so customers can go for a walk and then receive a text when their table is ready.

“Our normal capacity is 100, but right now obviously we’re operating with 50, which, again, we’re really lucky, very fortunate to have that,” Collison says, adding they’ve reached capacity a number of times within the last week.

Restaurant patios in Manitoba were allowed to open again, under stringent guidelines, on May 4.

Meantime down the street at Saffron’s Restaurant, owner John Kolevris says he’s as ready as ever for the potential rush of patio-goers.

“It’s a new experience — like I said, in 30 years we never experience anything like it,” Kolevris says.

“But we’re ready; lots of sanitizers, the distance, washing hands, and whatever the health suggestions (are).”

With the forecast predicting daily highs in the low 20s throughout the weekend, Kolevris expects he may reach his capacity of 58 people – half the normal allowance.

He says sanitizer will be waiting for customers as they enter the patio, and social distancing orders extend beyond the patrons.

“(Wait staff) have been told not to go back and forth, not to socialize, stay far from the customer,” Kolevris says.

“We’re ready to work, we’ve had a long break… a long break. So we’re excited to be out, breathe fresh air, face the people, and I’m sure the people feel the same way.”

Friday in Manitoba marked the fourth consecutive day without a new case of COVID-19, but the province’s chief public health officer still urged caution, especially for those planning to head outside.

“When you’re sitting at a table, ideally that is people part of a group you normally live with,” says Dr. Brent Roussin.

“Certainly that’s not an enforceable thing in the order, but that’s the advice.”

Earlier this week, premier Brian Pallister announced some 3,000 inspectors have the authority to enforce public health orders, not including those employed by the City of Winnipeg.

