COVID-19 leads YMCA Calgary to cancel traditional summer programming

Calgary families hoping to take advantage of traditional YMCA summer programming are out of luck this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has led the organization to cancel all its traditional offerings.

In a notice on Friday, the YMCA said that after receiving confirmation that social distancing and group restrictions would be in place for the summer months, the decision was made to cancel the majority of the programs, including all July and August day camps at branch facilities and Camp Riveredge.

The July and August overnight and day camps for kids under 16 at the Camp Chief Hector YMCA are also cancelled.

“YMCA Calgary follows all requirements and protocols established by the chief medical officer and other relevant agencies,” the YMCA said. “We will continue to monitor the situation in Alberta closely, and are working to add some alternative programming in the city and Camp Chief Hector YMCA should the public health guidance allow.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our team is actively planning what this revised scenario could look like and we will be back to families as soon as possible.”

1:10 Calgary discussing scenarios for city-run summer camps to resume Calgary discussing scenarios for city-run summer camps to resume

The YMCA said this was a particularly difficult decision among many the organization has had to make since the start of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Camping, both within the city and in our mountain home for 90 years, is synonymous with the YMCA experience. However, we are being prudent and have taken the decision after a lot of research and discussion.”

The YMCA said it’s offering families other options to continue to invest in the charity.

“First, we are asking them to consider ‘rolling forward’ or leaving their intended camp dollars as credits to their account so we can welcome them back easily and efficiently once we are able,” the YMCA said.

“We are also asking families to donate to the Y[MCA] to ensure we return strong and ready to serve the community and also to support the essential services we’re providing to our communities right now.”

While the decision was made to cancel the traditional programs, the Calgary YMCA won’t be completely quiet this summer. Free outdoor activity resources will be offered to families through the YMCA’s website throughout the summer. Families can expect more information on those closer to the summer.

In addition to cancelling the summer camps, the YMCA also made the following changes to other programs it usually offers:

Story continues below advertisement

Sac Dene and Rockies Backpacking extended are cancelled for 2020

Leadership 1 and LIT programs are not cancelled, but will be reviewed as the summer situation develops

Camp Chief Hector YMCA’s 90th anniversary celebrations planned for June 2020 are postponed

Those enrolled in the cancelled programs will be contacted directly.