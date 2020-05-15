Menu

Canada

Graduating Côte St-Luc high school students rally to help seniors in their community

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 6:57 pm
High School students find a way to give back to community during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Graduating students from Bialik High School in Cote St-Luc took a break from their online classes to help deliver groceries to seniors shut in due to the COVID-19 crisis. Global's Phil Carpenter was there.

Graduating students at Bialik High School in Côte St-Luc took a break from studying Friday morning to team up with parents and teachers to give back to the community.

They converged at the IGA supermarket at the Côte St-Luc Shopping Centre at 8:30 to pack and deliver groceries for seniors.  Students say they have been looking forward to it.

“I think everybody really wants to help in this pandemic,” said student Jacqueline Lisbona.

“We want to do something.  We all want to do something.”

READ MORE: Quebec to provide 1 million masks to hard-hit Montreal to contain coronavirus spread

It was organized in partnership with Nellie Philanthropy Foundation which, for weeks, has been helping out seniors who are shut in because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We mobilized our volunteer network and we started collecting, packing and delivering groceries for them,” explained David Lisbona, the organization’s managing director.

One of those volunteers is his daughter Jacqueline, who says she and others brought the idea to her school, where she’s a graduating student.

“We thought it was a cool idea for the graduating class at Bialik to be involved in this really special effort,” she said.

READ MORE: Montreal to convert some streets to help pedestrians, cyclists get around amid coronavirus lockdown

After seniors placed their orders, the foundation coordinated with the supermarket to prepare the groceries.  In all, the group delivered to 45 households, some of it on foot.

“We have the two B’nai Brith homes here as well as St Patrick’s Square and we had the parents deliver to some of our seniors in their homes,” Lisbona said.

Friday’s activity wasn’t just good for the students, though. Parents also thought it was worthwhile.

“I’m looking for ways to get out and do things,” laughed Francine Sternthal, who has a daughter about to graduate from the school.

“I work from home these days, so this is not only a way to get out, it’s a way to give back.”

The students say they want to do it again.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusGlobal News MontrealCote-St-LucBialik High School
