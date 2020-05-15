New coronavirus cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The region’s health unit reports one new confirmed case of the coronavirus in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports that there are now 141 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, one more than reported 24 hours earlier.

Of the 141 cases, 112 have now been declared resolved — three more since Thursday’s update.

There have also been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 due to the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which was first declared on March 18 and declared resolved on Thursday.

Nine of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. There are currently no longer any probable cases, which involve those who are symptomatic and/or currently awaiting test results or have been referred for testing.

Forty-four cases have been deemed high-risk contacts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

An outbreak declared on May 4 remains in effect at Caressant Care long-term care in Lindsay.

In Northumberland County, there are now 15 confirmed cases reported — one more than was reported on Thursday. An outbreak declared at Maplewood Nursing in Brighton remains in effect.

Five cases in the county are considered high-risk contacts.

All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One was considered a high-risk case.

Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

Overall, of the health unit’s 163 confirmed cases, 132 have now been declared resolved, or approximately 81 per cent.