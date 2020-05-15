Warrant issued for ‘high-risk offender’ following child voyeurism incident: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued a warrant for a 34-year-old man they describe as a “high-risk offender” in connection to voyeurism incidents involving a child.

On May 14, a man was seen outside a house in the 4600 block of Hubalta Road S.E.

Police said the man allegedly watched a 12-year-old girl through her bedroom window while conducting a sexual act.

Police believe the suspect has been involved with two similar incidents over the last month.

Officers identified the suspect as Keegan Troy Spearchief — who also goes by Keegan Eagle Child — and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Calgary police have issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Keegan Spearchief in connection with a voyeurism incident involving a 12-year-old child. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on Spearchief’s location is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

