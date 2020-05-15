Montreal company supplying North American markets with safety barriers

Send this page to someone via email

Operating with only half its staff, Montreal manufacturer IVC has managed to double its production during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Rivière-des-Prairies factory has sold over 50,000 units of its new clear protective safety guards across Canada.

“Demand is huge and they want things in 48 hours,” IVC president Nick Vardaro said.

READ MORE: Manufacturing mobile handwashing stations saves Beauharnois metal company

Since mid-March, the Vardaro family business, which specializes in retail marketing design, has converted its production to make the Plexiglas safety equipment.

The family decided to make the switch to meet the ever-growing demand.

Major companies such as Petro Canada and JC Penny are some of over 10,000 clients using the Montreal-based company’s product.

“Initially, it was quite challenging to wrap our hand around it but we managed to pivot so quickly,” said Josy Vardaro, ICV chief strategic officer.

Story continues below advertisement

While Nick Vardaro says revenues remain below normal, the transition has helped the business stay afloat during these turbulent times.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s been a huge help in keeping us alive, adding oxygen to our company,” Vardaro said.

So far the company says it has made just under $2 million in profits from sales.

Prices vary depending on the clear acrylic see-through sheets, which range in size. The smallest model starts at $70 but massive free-standing walls can cost up to $450.

Stocks of the clear plastic sheets are dwindling with the need for Plexiglas material skyrocketing, according to Nick Vardaro.

“It’s extremely difficult. The market is purged. Tweet This

“What should take three of four days now takes 10 to 12 weeks.”

Anticipating a shortage in international markets, IVC stockpiled supply.

With Quebec on the verge of a gradual reopening, the company is fielding calls from businesses interested in the safety equipment.

“They are getting ready,” Josy Vardaro said.

While stores and restaurants have shown interest, so, too, have local school boards.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone wants to feel safe,” she said.

IVC factory workers are racing,

trying to keep up with demand as sales for safety barriers and face shields have skyrocketed.

50,000 units have been sold so far as the RDP company shifts its manufacturing amid the on going pandemic.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/3H1W5by3iU — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 15, 2020