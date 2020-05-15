Menu

Health

Coronavirus: COVID-19 shutdown affects nearly 2.2M Ontario workers, watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 11:47 am
TORONTO – Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says about one in three workers in the province has been affected by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Accountability Office released the finding in a new report today on job losses in Ontario since the crisis began.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario outlines what can restart for Stage 1 of reopening province beginning Tuesday

The FAO says an estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs, and another 1.1 million have seen their hours sharply reduced.

According to Statistics Canada, Ontario lost 689,200 jobs in April, bringing its employment down to the lowest level since 2009.

READ MORE: Reopened stores putting returned items in quarantine before re-shelving due to coronavirus

Ontario’s unemployment rate climbed to 11.3 per cent in April, the highest it has been since 1993.

The FAO says nearly 87 per cent of the job losses between February and April came in the private sector.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
