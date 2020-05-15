What’s open and closed in London Ont., over May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not much is open in London Ont. during the long Victoria Day long weekend, but a few businesses are keeping their doors open.

What’s open on Monday:

Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centres will remain open on Monday.

The Middlesex London Health Unit says the assessment centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open between 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will not be open Saturday or Sunday, but will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Food Basics locations are open between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Most are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Golf courses are allowed to reopen starting Saturday. It’s best to call ahead to make sure the golf course you’d like to visit is open with available tee-times.

Certain restaurants may offer takeout and/or delivery services on Monday. It’s best to call individual restaurants ahead to doublecheck.

What’s closed on Monday:

Most grocery stores in London are closed on Monday, but will stay open on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Real Canadian Superstores, both Valu-marts, and all No Frills locations in the city are closed on Monday, but are open for regular business Saturday and Sunday.

All Fresh Co. locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed on Monday.

Both Sobeys are closed on Monday, but will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All Metro locations are set to open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed on Monday.

Most liquor stores are also taking the day off Monday, including all LCBO locations. Most are open between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All Beer Stores in the city are also closed Monday, but will remain open on Saturday between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Banks are closed on Monday, and there will be no postal services.

There will be no garbage collection on Victoria Day, and the LTC will run on a holiday schedule.

Did we miss something? Call 519-931-6098, or email news@980cfpl.ca.