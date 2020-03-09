Optimist Club of Fanshawe London to discontinue May long weekend fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

What’s long considered the unofficial launch of summer will land with less of a bang this year after the Optimist Club of Fanshawe London announced “with great sadness” an end to its fireworks display for the May long weekend.

A letter from the fireworks committee says club members voted to discontinue fireworks for the Victoria Day long weekend at the Fanshawe Conservation area after 34 years due to a variety of reasons.

“The past couple of years we have not had favourable weather for this event,” the letter says, “which in turn affected attendance and revenue to cover costs.”

The club says a struggle to attract newer and younger members, coupled “with the aging demographic of our existing members,” has made organizing large, demanding events very difficult.

The Optimist Club of Fanshawe London fireworks committee says it will continue to contribute to various projects in the North East London area and thanked everyone who has previously supported club activities.

