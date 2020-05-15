Menu

Crime

Dalhousie law professors ask premier to launch public inquiry into mass shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 10:21 am
Updated May 15, 2020 10:28 am
Police remain tight-lipped on details about the N.S. shooter
After nearly a month since the mass shooting, Nova Scotia police are still not sharing details about the investigation. Some are saying the RCMP needs to be more transparent.

More than 30 faculty members at Dalhousie University’s law school have signed a letter urging Nova Scotia’s premier to call an independent public inquiry into the shooting rampage that took 22 lives last month.

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil said a review of the tragedy should be led by Ottawa, with the province providing support and assistance.

READ MORE: Premier’s stance on Nova Scotia’s ‘support’ role in shooting inquiry puzzles experts

However, 33 of the roughly 40 faculty members of the Halifax university’s Schulich School of Law are calling on McNeil Friday to initiate a public inquiry with broad terms of reference.

They say in the letter the inquiry’s terms must allow for a critical review of the procedures and decisions employed by police during the April 18 and 19 shootings, and in the months and years leading up to the tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

They also want the inquiry to consider broader social and legal issues that may have been contributing factors, including domestic violence.

New photos provide look at Nova Scotia gunman’s home
New photos provide look at Nova Scotia gunman’s home

The law professors say a former neighbour’s account earlier this week of the shooter’s prior violence against his intimate partner and his possession of illegal firearms has increased the importance of announcing a public review.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
