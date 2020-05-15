1 dead, several Maple Leaf Foods employees infected with COVID-19 at Montreal plant

Send this page to someone via email

One employee is dead and multiple employees are infected with COVID-19 following an outbreak at a Maple Leaf Foods plant in Montreal.

The worker passed away in mid-April and is among at least 59 Maple Leaf employees working in seven different plants across its North American network who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Mississauga, Ont.-based company said in a message posted on its website.

“We are thankful that most are recovering well or have recovered,” the company wrote in its COVID-19 update, last updated on May 8. “However, we (are) deeply saddened by the passing of a valued team member at our Viau North Montreal (plant on) Sunday, April 19. As we support our affected team members, we will also continue to be vigilant with our protective measures.”

Maple Leaf Foods also temporarily suspended operations at a poultry plant in Brampton, Ont., in early April after some workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Press reported on April 8.

The company said in its statement that it responded to confirmed cases of COVID-19 by following best practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It said it also collaborates with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and public health authorities to make the best decisions possible in each situation.

“At each of the affected plants, we immediately implemented our COVID-19 response plans, making sure that all health, safety and sanitation measures were implemented, including deep cleaning procedures and notification of any co-workers who had close contact with these individuals,” the company’s statement read.

Maple Leaf Foods closed a deal to acquire Viau Foods, a company that produced prepared meat products such as Italian cooked meats, sausages, pizza toppings and premium charcuterie products, for $215 million in November 2018. At the time, Maple Leaf Foods said that Viau employed 470 people at the Montreal plant and a separate plant in Laval, north of Montreal.

Overall, Maple Leaf Foods employs over 12,500 people, with sales of over $3 billion in more than 20 global markets, including Canada, the U.S. and Asia.

Montreal has become the epicentre of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, with tens of thousands of cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

Montreal North, a low-income neighbourhood where nearly half the population is made up of visible minorities and immigrants, has been one of the hardest-hit areas of the city, prompting local public health officials to set up temporary walk-in clinics for screening in recent days.

