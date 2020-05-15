Crown Services Minister to update Manitobans Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton will hold a press conference on Friday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 11 a.m.

While the topic wasn’t released, it’s presumed the minister will talk about the latest COVID-19 measures.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.