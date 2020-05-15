Mary-Kate Olsen loses bid for emergency divorce filing from Olivier Sarkozy

Send this page to someone via email

Mary-Kate Olsen’s request for an emergency order to petition for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy has been denied.

Olsen signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy on April 17 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts haven’t been accepting divorce filings except for emergency cases.

New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told Entertainment Tonight that Olsen’s request to submit an emergency divorce filing was denied Thursday by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz.

The judge ruled that the divorce wouldn’t be moving forward after deciding “it was not an essential matter.”

Chalfen also told the outlet that only “essential and emergency” filings are being accepted during the shutdown.

Earlier this week it was reported that Olsen and her lawyers received an email from Sarkozy’s lawyers saying she needs to move out of their New York City apartment by May 18.

Olsen asked Sarkozy to extend the deadline to May 30 because she claimed she can’t meet the May 18 deadline due to the stay-at-home orders in New York City.

The 33-year-old Elizabeth & James designer claimed that Sarkozy has not responded and she alleged that he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The court documents reportedly mentioned that one way Olsen could protect her property is by filing the divorce petition, which could “trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.”

Olsen requested in the divorce petition that the prenuptial agreement be enforced.Olsen married Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in November 2015, after three years of dating.Olsen, 33, and Sarkozy, 50, were frequently the subject of paparazzi photos in and around New York City, where they live and work. Olsen is a fashion designer and Sarkozy works as a banker. Follow @KatieScottNews