Mary-Kate Olsen files for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy: report

Mary-Kate Olsen has reportedly requested an emergency order to file for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Olsen reportedly signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy on April 17 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts haven’t been accepting divorce filings except for emergency cases.

The outlet reports that Olsen and her lawyers received an email from Sarkozy’s lawyers saying she needs to move out of their New York City apartment by May 18.

Olsen is asking Sarkozy to extend the deadline to May 30 because she claims she can’t meet the May 18 deadline due to the stay-at-home orders in New York City.

The 33-year-old Elizabeth & James designer claims that Sarkozy has not responded and she alleges that he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The documents reportedly mention that one way Olsen can protect her property is by filing the divorce petition, which could “trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.”

TMZ also reports that Olsen requested in the divorce petition that the prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen married Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in November 2015, after three years of dating.

Olsen, 33, and Sarkozy, 50, were frequently the subject of paparazzi photos in and around New York City, where they live and work. Olsen is a fashion designer and Sarkozy works as a banker.

Not much is known about the wedding ceremony itself, other than a bizarre detail reported by Page Six of The New York Post — apparently, there were “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes” at the ceremony and “everybody smoked all night.”

Also according to the outlet, cellphones had to be turned in before entering the venue for security and privacy reasons.

Global News has reached out to Olsen’s representative for confirmation.

—With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

