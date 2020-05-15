Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new single, ‘Daisies’

It’s been more than two months since Katy Perry announced her pregnancy through the Never Worn White music video, and now she’s back with a brand-new one to give fans an even better look at the progress of her baby bump.

On Friday, the 35-year-old singer released Daisies, the lead single from her untitled upcoming sixth studio album, in the form of an empowering video directed by Liza Voloshin.

In the nearly three-minute video, Perry seemingly embraces the outdoors as she is captured in various beautiful landscapes, including a waterfall in the middle of a forest where she strips out her white gown to go for a swim with her unborn child.

As the focus of the mellow pop tune, the Teenage Dream singer is seen in a large, open field of daisies.

I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. #Daisies 💛🌼 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 15, 2020

Upon its release, Perry took to Twitter to speak about Daisies and what it means to her. She said it was written “a couple (of) months ago.”

“I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” she said.

“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing,” she added, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Perry and 43-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s baby is expected.

1:04 Katy Perry shares sonogram of her baby ‘giving middle finger’ Katy Perry shares sonogram of her baby ‘giving middle finger’

The followup to Perry’s 2017 album Witness will be released through Capitol Records on Aug. 14, according to Rolling Stone.

Daisies is now available through all major streaming platforms.