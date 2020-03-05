Katy Perry pregnant: Singer reveals she’s expecting in music video

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old singer revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for Never Worn White on Wednesday night.

At the end of the video, Perry cradles her baby bump while singing about her love for her 43-year-old fiancé.

In Never Worn White, Perry sings: “Cause I’ve never worn white / But I want to get it right / Yeah, I really want to try with you.”

She posted a clip from the music video to Instagram, writing: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…”

She also took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”

Story continues below advertisement

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Instagram Live, Perry said her pregnancy was the “longest secret” she’s ever had to keep, according to People. She also said that her baby is due over the summer and that she will be releasing a new album.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” the Roar singer shared. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

0:35 Singer Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video Singer Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she continued. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

A fan of Perry tweeted that they have a “spot in my heart that no one knows about” for the singer and “her being pregnant is really exciting to me.”

The I Kissed A Girl singer responded and said: “I know about that spot in your heart now and I like it hun.”

Katy Perry has a spot in my heart that no one knows about so her being pregnant is really exciting to me pic.twitter.com/0Op1GnrocB — 🦋 (@BratzJay) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom gets completely naked on beach day with Katy Perry

Perry’s “KatyCats” took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Story continues below advertisement

Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Blooms baby!💓 We are SO happy for her✨ #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/Wo0oGunpj5 — LOVE ISLAND X I SAW IT FIRST (@isawitfirst) March 5, 2020

OH MY GOD 😩🥺 @katyperry IS PREGNANT 😢🥺🥺🥺 I’m so happy for her she’s going to be an amazing mother 😭😩 #KatyPerry #NeverWornWithe pic.twitter.com/Yj0BUl97cQ — Michael Jara (@mixhaelj_) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She is pregnant with a real life baby AND a new album? The iconicicty. #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/0H2IqXc6PD — Jonas (@JonasTBurns) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Never Worn White was real, and Katy’s pregnant with a baby and KP5. YALL WE WON #NeverWornWhite #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/ZERiaDCsOI — katyperryaesthetic (@katyperryaesth1) March 5, 2020

I’m at my school and all I can think is Katy Perry is PREGNANT #KatyPerry #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/DP0DQonOMC — katherynhudson13 fan (@kathery51171549) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

OMG KATY IS PREGNANT AHHHHH #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/0Pp7h9hSmy — n e d (@NedTyChlorine) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

#KatyPerry is pregnant awww congrats I love it here 😍☺️😊 @katyperry 🖤 — Melesa🇯🇲 (@lovemelesa1) March 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and it will be the second marriage for both of them.

Both Perry and Bloom posted a selfie on their own pages after the engagement, showing them posing with the flower-shaped ring in the foreground and a bunch of heart-shaped balloons in the back.

The actor shared the caption “Lifetimes” alongside his pic.

Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He shares son Flynn, who was born in 2011, with Kerr.

Story continues below advertisement