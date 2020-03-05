Katy Perry pregnant: Singer reveals she’s expecting in music video

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.
The 35-year-old singer revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for Never Worn White on Wednesday night.
At the end of the video, Perry cradles her baby bump while singing about her love for her 43-year-old fiancé.
In Never Worn White, Perry sings: “Cause I’ve never worn white / But I want to get it right / Yeah, I really want to try with you.”
She posted a clip from the music video to Instagram, writing: “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…”
She also took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”
On Instagram Live, Perry said her pregnancy was the “longest secret” she’s ever had to keep, according to People. She also said that her baby is due over the summer and that she will be releasing a new album.
“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” the Roar singer shared. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”
“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she continued. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”
A fan of Perry tweeted that they have a “spot in my heart that no one knows about” for the singer and “her being pregnant is really exciting to me.”
The I Kissed A Girl singer responded and said: “I know about that spot in your heart now and I like it hun.”
Perry’s “KatyCats” took to Twitter to celebrate the news.
Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and it will be the second marriage for both of them.
Both Perry and Bloom posted a selfie on their own pages after the engagement, showing them posing with the flower-shaped ring in the foreground and a bunch of heart-shaped balloons in the back.
The actor shared the caption “Lifetimes” alongside his pic.
Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He shares son Flynn, who was born in 2011, with Kerr.
