Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

The Saskatoon Second World War veteran with a connection to Snowbirds

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 1:36 am
A special connection to the Snowbirds
WATCH: A Second World War veteran was treated to a conversation with the Snowbirds after their flight over Saskatoon. As Kyle Benning tells us, the former pilot can relate to the squadron more than most.

May 14 was one of the few times 98-year-old Reg Harrison left his home in the last two months.

It’s been a few decades, but he used to consider himself a reasonably good pilot.

“Well, the first time I saw the Snowbirds fly, I came to the conclusion that I’m really not a very good pilot after all. So I’m always amazed thrilled when I see the Snowbirds,” Harrison said.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to fly over Regina, Saskatoon Thursday for Operation Inspiration

He was part of the first 431 squadron during the Second World War as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

That squadron number is currently held by the Snowbirds.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the current pilots is from Saskatoon and said they try to show the skill, professionalism and teamwork of the air force in every performance.

“When we find out that there’s people down there who have a personal connection to that and are inspired by that, it definitely makes our performances more meaningful to us,” Maj. Regan Wickett told Global News. 

Harrison’s plane went down four times during the war.

Now he’s affectionately been given the nickname “Crash.”

READ MORE: Snowbirds to boost morale amid COVID-19 with cross country tour

Harrison said he reminisces about his time in Europe whenever he sees the Snowbirds perform.

“It brings back a lot of memories for me because when you get to my age — I’m 98 years old — you have a lot of time to reflect,” he said.

In 2018, Harrison was named an honourary member of the Snowbirds for his military service.

Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour
Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowbirdsRoyal Canadian Airforce431 squadronSaskatoon veteran pilotSaskatoon ww2 pilotsnowbirds operation inspirationworld war 2 snowbirdsWorld War 2 Veteran
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.