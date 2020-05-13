Snowbirds set to fly over northern Alberta this week for Operation Inspiration

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to flock to northern Alberta this week, as part of the national Operation Inspiration tour.

“We decided to go out and fly over the country to bring some thank yous to front-line workers, and some thank yous to everyone else who are doing their job in trying to reduce the propagation of COVID-19,” said the Snowbirds’ team leader, Maj. Jean-Francois Dupont, on Wednesday.

The tour began May 1 in Nova Scotia, and has been moving west across Canada since it began.

The Snowbirds are currently resting at home base in Moose Jaw, Sask., and will be taking the northern route to the west coast— planning to fly through Cold Lake Thursday night then to Fort McMurray and Edmonton.

“Our plan is to leave tomorrow (Thursday) from Moose Jaw and make our way to Cold Lake on the Thursday, then planning to go to Edmonton on the second day,” Dupont said from Moose Jaw on Wednesday. Tweet This

The public affairs officer for the Snowbirds confirmed Fort McMurray was also on the list of northern planned flyovers.

The exact timing of the visits has not yet been announced — as weather plays a major factor.

“It depends on a lot of things,” Dupont said. “The best thing to do is go on social media, our Facebook page, we’ll put maps. If there’s any delays, then people aren’t there sitting waiting for us.”

The Snowbirds will then fly west following Edmonton, but are set to return to Moose Jaw via a southern route — including a planned flyover in Calgary early next week.

The Snowbirds won’t be doing any tricks to conserve fuel — but Dupont said people can still expect to be impressed.

“We have two different formations we can fly over with, depending on conditions,” he said. Tweet This

The Snowbirds had paused shows and operations on March 20 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When schedules are posted for the northern Alberta flyovers, the details will be updated in this post.