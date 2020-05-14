OPP investigating medication theft in Bridgenorth from woman claiming to be community nurse

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after medication was reported stolen, after a woman claiming to be a nurse visited a home in Selwyn Township earlier this week.

On Thursday, Peterborough County OPP were called to a residence in the village of Bridgenorth to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

The victim reported that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman claiming she was a community nurse attended the residence. The suspect claimed she was completing wellness checks on the elderly in the neighbourhood.

Police say the suspect was permitted to enter and then completed checks of the victim’s vital signs. The suspect was in the residence for 20 minutes and left in an unknown direction, OPP said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The victim later discovered a fentanyl patch was stolen when doing an inventory of medication.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as woman between the ages of 30 and 40, standing five-foot-five to five-foot-six. She had blond hair, a medium build and was wearing a personal protective mask.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:27 Scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 Scammers taking advantage of COVID-19