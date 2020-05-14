Man falls from west Edmonton balcony during police incident, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight police incident resulting in a man falling from a west Edmonton balcony is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Edmonton police said at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, it received a 911 call regarding a possible assault in progress, where the caller reportedly heard yelling and screaming at an apartment suite near 170 Street and 64 Avenue in the Callingwood area.

Police said uniformed officers arrived and knocked on the door, but no one answered, so they were required to “force entry into the suite.”

While police were breaking down the door, a confrontation occurred with a man in the suite. Edmonton police said several different uses of force were used in an attempt to gain control of the man, “all without success.”

The man then went out onto the fourth-floor balcony and either fell or jumped to the ground below, EPS said, adding the officers followed and saw the man lying on the ground below.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The area in Callingwood where the police incident happened is home to many four-storey apartment and condo buildings. Neither ASIRT or Edmonton police would disclose which property the incident happened at.

ASIRT is investigating and Edmonton police said it wouldn’t be providing further comment on what happened.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.