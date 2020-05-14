Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases remain at 73 in Peterborough and area, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 5:33 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction. Getty Images

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

Of the 73 confirmed cases, the health unit says 67 have been resolved, which is approximately 92 per cent of the cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health completes testing in all seniors residences

Since the pandemic there have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation

The health unit on Thursday reports approximately 6,250 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, noting testing in long-term care facilities and retirement homes may impact data.

“This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures,” the health unit stated in its daily update.

“Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”

High rates of COVID-19 testing, low rate of confirmed cases
Outbreaks remain declared at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care and Kawartha Heights Retirement Living, both in Peterborough.

