Coronavirus: Confirmed cases remain at 73 in Peterborough and area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

Of the 73 confirmed cases, the health unit says 67 have been resolved, which is approximately 92 per cent of the cases.

Since the pandemic there have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation

The health unit on Thursday reports approximately 6,250 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, noting testing in long-term care facilities and retirement homes may impact data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures,” the health unit stated in its daily update.

Story continues below advertisement

“Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”

2:43 High rates of COVID-19 testing, low rate of confirmed cases High rates of COVID-19 testing, low rate of confirmed cases

Outbreaks remain declared at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care and Kawartha Heights Retirement Living, both in Peterborough.