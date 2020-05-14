Menu

Coronavirus: Quebec to invest nearly $3 billion in infrastructure to reboot the economy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 8:56 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 9:35 pm
Quebec Government to spend nearly three billion dollars worth of infrastructure projects to kick start the economy
WATCH: Quebec government to spend nearly $3 billion worth of infrastructure projects to kick start the economy

The Quebec government announced it will spend up to nearly $3 billion in infrastructure projects to kick start the province’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said $700 million of the new funds will go to a new style of small seniors residences known as Maison des Ainés, as well as the purchase of hospital beds.

READ MORE: Montreal-area schools to stay closed until September amid coronavirus crisis

In March, the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) announced $11 billion in funding toward various infrastructure projects, including schools, roads and public transportation.

Minister of Finance Éric Girard said the major economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months led the government to conclude that it had to boost the economy of several sectors, primarily that of construction, with an additional $2.9 billion.

The PQI spending for the current year therefore increases from $11 billion to almost $14 billion.

Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children
Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecEconomyFunding
