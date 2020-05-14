Coronavirus: Quebec to invest nearly $3 billion in infrastructure to reboot the economy

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced it will spend up to nearly $3 billion in infrastructure projects to kick start the province’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said $700 million of the new funds will go to a new style of small seniors residences known as Maison des Ainés, as well as the purchase of hospital beds.

In March, the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) announced $11 billion in funding toward various infrastructure projects, including schools, roads and public transportation.

Minister of Finance Éric Girard said the major economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months led the government to conclude that it had to boost the economy of several sectors, primarily that of construction, with an additional $2.9 billion.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The PQI spending for the current year therefore increases from $11 billion to almost $14 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children Coronavirus: No return to school for Montreal area children