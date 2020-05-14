Coronavirus: City of Regina set to reopen its 2 year-round, off-leash dog parks

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s two year-round, off-leash dog parks are reopening to the public.

Cathy Lauritsen Memorial Off-Leash Dog Park and Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park will available for use on Friday.

Signs will be posted throughout the parks, reminding people to follow public health measures currently in effect.

Those measures include maintaining a safe physical distance of two metres, avoiding contact with shared surfaces such as fences, benches and handrails and to not share waste bags

“Residences are reminded to follow the direction of public health officials by ensuring to stay home if you are sick, had exposure to someone with COVID-19 symptoms or have traveled outside the province in the last 14 days,” the city issued in a press release.

“City ambassadors will be at the parks on May 15, 16 and 17 to guide users on the physical distancing requirements. Failure to follow these requirements may result in parks being closed.”

The city says the park gates will remain open at all times to contain the spread of COVID-19. Seasonal dog parks remain closed.

