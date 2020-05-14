Menu

Canada

Man arrested for assault of Kelowna health-care worker

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 3:00 pm
A health-care worker was allegedly attacked by a 37-year-old Vernon man at Kelowna General Hospital.
A health-care worker was allegedly attacked by a 37-year-old Vernon man at Kelowna General Hospital. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

A suspect has been arrested for the assault of a health-care worker inside Kelowna General Hospital, according to police.

RCMP said they were called to the hospital just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an assault.

“The emergency room nurse was allegedly struck in the arm by the man who had come to the hospital for treatment,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release. “The suspect was restrained by security personnel until police arrived.”

A 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested by police but has since been released for a future court date.

RCMP said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Police said they are referring the matter to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

