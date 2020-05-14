Man arrested for assault of Kelowna health-care worker

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect has been arrested for the assault of a health-care worker inside Kelowna General Hospital, according to police.

RCMP said they were called to the hospital just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an assault.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP asking witnesses to serious crash in late April to step forward

“The emergency room nurse was allegedly struck in the arm by the man who had come to the hospital for treatment,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release. “The suspect was restrained by security personnel until police arrived.”

A 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested by police but has since been released for a future court date.

RCMP said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Police said they are referring the matter to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Story continues below advertisement