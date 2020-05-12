City of Kelowna taking flood precautions following report of rain, thunderstorms

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says it’s taking precautions for localized flooding following news of a weather statement on Tuesday calling for downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Earlier Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The statement said the region will be hit by widespread showers with a risk of thunderstorms, with rain ranging from 5 mm to 30 mm.

Three hours after that announcement, the city said it is making plans for the anticipated rain.

The city said while the risk of wide-spread flooding remains low, localized flooding is possible in the event of heavy rainfall and property owners should be prepared.

Last week, Mill Creek overflowed its banks, leading to localized flooding in Kelowna.

“We are being proactive at this time and encourage residents, particularly those who were affected by the heavy rainfall and localized flooding in the past week, to do the same,” said Alan Newcombe, the city’s divisional director for infrastructure.

“The debris along Mill Creek that contributed to last week’s flooding has been cleared and we are focusing our preventative efforts on keeping Mill Creek and the Mission Creek diversion clear of debris. We are also working with property owners to remove potential risks such as privately-owned footbridges.”

The city said property owners along Mill Creek, including those along Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Marshall Street and Brookside Avenue are advised to be prepared for localized flooding.

To assist, the city said it will be delivering pre-filled sandbags to at-risk neighbourhoods in the event they are needed.

The pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand will be available at:

Rowcliffe Park parking lot (northwest corner of Richter St. and Rowcliffe Ave)

1325 Sutherland Ave.

854 Burne Ave.

The Kelowna Fire Department also has sandbags, albeit not pre-filled, available at Station 1, 2255 Enterprise Way.

The city added that residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing if they are picking up sandbags.

