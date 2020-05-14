Coronavirus: St. Lawrence College aiming to partially open campus come fall

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., has announced it is preparing to deliver courses both online and on-campus for the fall semester in light of current restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. But school officials do not expect the same number of students to be able to learn on campus during the next academic year.

“Early planning indicates that 20 to 25 per cent of the student body may be on campus,” according to Glenn Vollegregt, president and CEO of the college.

The college started remote learning back in March, in the height of the pandemic.

Now, in the fall, the institution is expecting to have some classrooms open, but those spaces will be prioritized for health-sciences programs and other programs that require the use of labs and hands-on learning.

“While individual program delivery methods are still being confirmed, St. Lawrence College is deciding what will be delivered based on input from sector and community partners, as well as local and provincial workforce and economic needs,” a statement from the Kingston institution said.

Vollebregt added that whatever plans are in place now will be “flexible” and will be “adapted where needed.”

The college is also working on a plan for employees to return to work. Information for staff will be released in the coming weeks and decisions will take into consideration social distancing requirements as well as what and who will be needed to be able to partially reopen campus.

In the end, the college said it will be basing decisions on the advice from public health and provincial regulations in the fall.