Mobile coronavirus testing clinic launches in Montreal North

A mobile COVID-19 screening clinic is arriving Thursday morning in Montreal North, one of the areas hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The clinic, which is located at the Garon Arena near the borough’s city hall, is expected to be there for two days.

The move means that the temporary walk-in clinic that was set up at the CLSC de Montréal-Nord on Lacordaire Boulevard will close.

It was initially scheduled to close on Monday but was kept open to serve the residents of the borough until the mobile clinic was deployed.

Last week, public health authorities announced the launch of a massive screening operation in Montreal with a specific focus on areas where there is community transmission.

The other COVID-19 screening clinic that Montreal North residents can access is not located in their borough.

It is located at the Hôpital Rivière-des-Prairies, and an appointment is required to access it.

