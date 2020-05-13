Teen baker in Lethbridge perfecting skills during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Every step of the process of making macarons — from how the ingredients are added, to placing them in the oven — is Jacey Kern’s labour of love.

The finished product is a work of art. It’s a tricky treat to bake, but Kern loves the challenge.

“I’ve been practising making them for like a year… [and] they do take a lot of practise, but I found the right recipe so they’re so much easier now,” said the 13-year-old from Lethbridge.

The extra time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving her a chance to fine-tune her skills.

“I’ll do my school work in the morning or at night, and then I can bake for the rest of the day, so it’s super nice,” Kern said.

It’s taken some time to master the macaron. Jacey’s mom Tarah said the passion began after a baking session a couple of years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her and a friend wanted to try making macarons and it was an epic fail, but she just keeps getting better and better,” said Tarah.

Jacey has made thousands now, each batch one step closer to her goal of owning her own bakery some day and going to university. She posts all her creations on social media and is currently sharing her treats with family and friends.

“[I’ll] probably [go into] business management when I’m done high school,” she said.

When Jacey is in the kitchen dreaming up her next creation and planning her future business, there is a special someone keeping a close eye on this talented teen: her late father who passed away on May 14 four years ago.

“Her dad loved to bake and to cook, and I think she gets that from him,” said Tarah.

When Jacey is baking, she said she is always thinking of her dad.

“He taught me a lot when I was little, so I learned lots,” she said.

“I really feel that Rob is coming through Jacey, just in her mannerisms, her love of baking and cooking, the love for family and friends — it’s beautiful to see,” Tarah said.

Jacey has big plans to make some money through baking to pay for school. The next step is to branch out and find a commercial kitchen, get licensed and start sharing her passion with the public.

Story continues below advertisement