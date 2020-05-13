Man wanted in Elgin Avenue homicide found, charges laid: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve found a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Elgin Avenue back in March.

Travis Joel Johnson, 37, was found unconscious with what police have called significant injuries outside a home in the 500-block of Elgin Avenue just after midnight on March 10.

At the time, police said officers performed CPR and rushed Johnson to hospital, where he later died.

On May 12, 2020, Winnipeg Police arrested a suspect in relation to the March 10 murder of Travis Joel Johnson.

Dylan James MOUSSEAU, 22, has been charged with Second Degree Murder. He was detained in custody. https://t.co/zfsKJTWrDe — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 13, 2020

Police haven’t said how Johnson was killed, or what they believe led to his killing.

Three days after Johnston’s death, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder.

Mousseau was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with second-degree murder, police said Wednesday. He has been detained in custody.

Johnson’s homicide was the city’s sixth of 2020.

0:39 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020