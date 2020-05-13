Man wanted in Elgin Avenue homicide found, charges laid: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say they’ve found a man wanted in connection with a homicide on Elgin Avenue back in March.
Travis Joel Johnson, 37, was found unconscious with what police have called significant injuries outside a home in the 500-block of Elgin Avenue just after midnight on March 10.
At the time, police said officers performed CPR and rushed Johnson to hospital, where he later died.
Police haven’t said how Johnson was killed, or what they believe led to his killing.
Three days after Johnston’s death, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder.
Mousseau was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with second-degree murder, police said Wednesday. He has been detained in custody.
Johnson’s homicide was the city’s sixth of 2020.
COMMENTS