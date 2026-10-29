Montreal police explain why it took a day to dismantle unit accused of misconduct

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Montreal police say a 16-member patrol unit rocked by a racism scandal remained armed and active for nearly a full day after investigators secured enough evidence to take action about allegations some officers engaged in criminal misconduct.

Police chief Fady Dagher announced at a late Friday evening news conference in mid-June that he was dismantling the unit, explaining the force was moving as fast as possible to protect the public.

But police confirmed they took a day to prepare their move when asked about internal documents showing that investigators reached a threshold justifying “decisive management actions” on June 11, one day before they intervened.

Police say the officers were on duty from 9 p.m. on June 11 until approximately 6:30 a.m. the following morning, during which they were assigned to respond to emergency calls.

A few hours later, police say they dismantled the unit, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 12.

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“Several logistical issues had to be resolved, including replacing the entire team to avoid any interruption of services to the public,” police told The Canadian Press in an emailed statement.

The police force declined to address questions about whether any members had direct contact with the public between June 11 and June 12.

The internal documents were part of a briefing package prepared for Dagher, prior to an appearance at municipal hearings in August. The Canadian Press obtained the documents through access to information legislation.

Ericka Alneus, Montreal’s official Opposition leader, said Dagher needs to be more transparent about what happened, warning that public trust in the force is low.

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“This new information raises questions and concerns, at a time when trust with citizens is already fragile,” Alneus told The Canadian Press in a statement. “It is urgent that Mr. Dagher provide an explanation and work to rebuild the relationship with Montrealers.”

The unit operated in Montréal-Nord, a multicultural borough in the city’s northeast with a history of tensions between residents and police, including allegations of police brutality.

Police began investigating the team in March after receiving internal complaints about alleged racism and criminal misconduct, including reports that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens and kept it as trophies.

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All 16 members of the unit were removed from their regular duties, with two initially suspended, three assigned administrative duties and 11 reassigned. By August, four officers had been suspended.

Police also referred evidence involving four officers to public prosecutors, who have not yet announced whether criminal charges will be laid.

Ted Rutland, a Concordia University geography professor who researches policing and racial profiling in Montreal, questioned whether the police acted fast enough.

“Could they not have predicted these logistical challenges and, you know, prepared a better plan of action so that they could act more quickly?” he said.

Rutland said the need to maintain emergency services was understandable but questioned whether the officers could have been temporarily removed from patrol duties while replacements were arranged.

Alain Babineau, a former RCMP staff sergeant who now works on racial profiling issues with the Red Coalition, a Montreal-based anti-racism organization, also noted how it took police three months to dismantle the patrol unit after they started the investigation.

“Your number 1 duty is to protect the public, and they failed, in my opinion,” he said.

Babineau argued that officers facing serious allegations could have been suspended with pay while the investigation continued.

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He also questioned whether supervisors had ignored warning signs of misconduct.

“How many commanders over the last 10 years have either turned a blind eye to this kind of misbehaviour or been complicit?” he asked.

Police would only inform the public about what had happened at a news conference that began at 10:30 p.m. on June 12, about an hour after they notified journalists.

Stéphane Prud’homme, a lecturer in strategic communications and public relations at Université de Montréal who specializes in reputation management, said the unusual timing and short notice limited journalists’ ability to prepare questions, verify information and seek outside perspectives.

Prud’homme said the documents suggest the force intended to be transparent but do not explain why the news conference was held so late or whether its timing had been planned.

He said genuine transparency also requires giving journalists an actual opportunity to scrutinize information and properly inform the public.

Jennifer Magnus, a former Calgary police officer who now teaches public safety at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario and studies organizational culture in policing, said dismantling an entire patrol team quickly and discreetly can be necessary to protect an investigation.

But Magnus said a late Friday news conference with little notice can create the perception that police are trying to limit public scrutiny, particularly in communities where trust in law enforcement is already strained.