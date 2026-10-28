Three charged with murder of 12-year-old kidnapped from Edmonton: RCMP

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Three people have been charged with killing a 12-year-old boy who police say was kidnapped from Edmonton.

RCMP received a 911 call in the early morning of Aug. 6 from someone who said he had been abducted and was injured.

Hours later, officers found the body of Fiasal Hussein in the area of Calling Lake, about 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.

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Police say they also located a stolen vehicle and that there had been evidence of an attack.

The three accused were arrested Saturday in Edmonton.

Cole Morin 34, and Curtis Brown, 36, are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Rachel Stuart, 36, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“A 12-year-old child did not deserve to be lured from his home and murdered,” Sgt. James McConnel said in a statement Wednesday.

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“Whatever challenges or choices may have led to his untimely death, he was still a child with a future ahead of him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.