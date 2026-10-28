Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three charged with murder of 12-year-old kidnapped from Edmonton: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 5:52 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three people have been charged with killing a 12-year-old boy who police say was kidnapped from Edmonton.

RCMP received a 911 call in the early morning of Aug. 6 from someone who said he had been abducted and was injured.

Hours later, officers found the body of Fiasal Hussein in the area of Calling Lake, about 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say they also located a stolen vehicle and that there had been evidence of an attack.

The three accused were arrested Saturday in Edmonton.

Cole Morin 34, and Curtis Brown, 36, are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Rachel Stuart, 36, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“A 12-year-old child did not deserve to be lured from his home and murdered,” Sgt. James McConnel said in a statement Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whatever challenges or choices may have led to his untimely death, he was still a child with a future ahead of him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices