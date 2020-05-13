11 new coronavirus cases, 1 new COVID-19-related death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 390, including 31 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview and New Tecumseth, Ont., in people ranging in age from under 10 to their 90s.

Three of the new cases are outbreak-related in Barrie, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while the source of infection for the remainder of new cases has been labeled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Tuesday, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, told reporters that the region is still seeing a plateau of coronavirus cases.

That same day, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will announce plans Thursday regarding the first stage of reopening the province’s economy.

“I am concerned,” Gardner said Tuesday. “I in no way believe that opening up businesses will help us bring down our numbers.”

3:28 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario not ready for stage 1 of recovery says province’s top doctor Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario not ready for stage 1 of recovery says province’s top doctor

In the region, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and three retirement homes: Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Owen Hill Care Community and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 69 are outbreak-related. A total of 229 people have recovered and 12 are hospitalized.

The source of infection for 139 cases has been labeled as community-acquired, while 85 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and 55 are travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been classified as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 329 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 21,236, including 1,765 deaths.