Hamilton has 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in the community

Hamilton, Ont., reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday putting the city’s overall number of cases at 500 as the pandemic continues.

Four-hundred and ninety-five are confirmed positive cases of coronavirus. There are five probable cases.

The city said there was one new COVID-19-related death on Wednesday – an 81-year-old female who passed away on May 11 in the community. The latest death is not connected to an institution or associated with any outbreaks in Hamilton.

Public health says the outbreak at I.H. Mission Services is over after being first reported on May 2.

As of Wednesday, the city has 11 outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Arbour Creek, Blackadar Continuing Care, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Extendicare Hamilton, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Regina Gardens, and Wentworth Lodge) and two retirement residences (The Rosslyn, and The Village of Wentworth Heights).

Hamilton hospitals have 23 patients in care units — 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 10 at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

The city says 366 of the city’s 500 COVID-19 cases — or 73 per cent — have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Niagara Region reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has a total of 563, with almost three-quarters of their total cases — 416 — resolved, according to public health.

The region had one new death as of May 13. The deceased was a Niagara resident and a patient at a Niagara Health hospital who died Tuesday morning.

Forty-five of the region’s 55 deaths have been connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Niagara has six outbreaks with two at hospitals: the Intensive Care Unit of St. Catharines General and the Trillium-Rainbow unit at Greater Niagara General.

The other four outbreaks are at two long-term-care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk 2 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) added two more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has 203 lab-confirmed cases as of May 13.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

The county currently has outbreaks at Parkview Meadows Christian retirement village, and an ongoing outbreak at Anson Place care centre, to which 27 of the region’s 30 deaths are connected.

Caressant Care Courtland long-term care facility confirmed on Tuesday their outbreak was declared over on Mother’s Day.

HNHU says 77 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported six new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The region has 591 total cases with 524 confirmed positive cases and 67 probable ones.

Public health says 454 cases have now been resolved.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The region has 24 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Halton has just one current outbreak at a long-term care home in Oakville (Waterford LTC).

On Tuesday, an outbreak at Post Inn Village in Oakville was declared over.

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

No new cases of COVID-19 in Brant County

Brant County’s health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The region holds at 102 confirmed cases with six people hospitalized as of May 13.

The county’s one outbreak — at Briarwood Gardens retirement home — is on-going.

The region has had three deaths and 90 resolved cases.

