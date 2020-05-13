Simcoe County to reopen more landfills at end of May

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning May 25, Simcoe County, Ont., will reopen more of its landfills and transfer stations for essential use, while also extending hours of operation at waste sites that have already been open.

Waste sites in Collingwood and Mara will reopen on May 26. The Tosorontio location will reopen on May 27, while the Matchedash waste facility will remain closed to the public.

On May 25, North Simcoe, Nottawasaga and Oro waste sites will extend their hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The West Gwillimbury location will extend its hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 26.

The sites in Collingwood, West Gwillimbury and Mara will be open on Saturdays.

“The county was among the first municipalities in the area to reopen select landfills and transfers stations to the public, adding extensive measures to protect staff and site users that facilitated urgent drop-offs for residents and businesses,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“We recognize your increased disposal needs now that the weather is improving and that some provincial restrictions are being lifted.”

On March 30, Simcoe County reopened the North Simcoe, West Gwillimbury, Nottawasaga and Oro waste sites with reduced hours and new COVID-19 restrictions.

With more waste sites reopening and the others extending their hours, county officials are asking residents to follow all public health recommendations and to use the locations for essential drop-offs only.

If possible, officials say residents should store materials at home and refrain from making unnecessary visits to the waste sites.

“Please respect the safety of our staff and understand that our waste system is connected,” Cornell said.

“Staff at our landfills are critical to supporting our essential curbside collection program, as transfer, landfilling and haulage of curbside waste materials occur at our sites.”

County officials say staff at the sites are taking extra precautions to ensure safety, some of which include only accepting debit or credit card for payment, in addition to increased sanitation and personal protective equipment requirements for employees.

