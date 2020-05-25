Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Vote for your dream Calgary Flames’ all-time starting lineup in our online fantasy draft

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 9:00 am
Updated May 25, 2020 9:30 am
Calgary Flames .
Calgary Flames . CalgaryFlames.com

With the Calgary Flames out of the action for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, Global News wanted to take a look back at some of the greatest and most memorable players in the club’s history with a fantasy starting lineup draft.

We have a star-studded list of players available to be drafted to our Calgary Flames all-time starting lineup and we want your feedback on who should make the cut.

Vote in the polls below to help us build our lineup.

You can select three forwards, two defencemen, one goalie and a head coach.

Voting for our Calgary Flames all-time starting lineup will be open until midnight on May 31, and results will be revealed throughout the week of June 1 on the Global News Hour at 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Forwards (pick three)

Defencemen (pick two)

Goalie (pick one)

Head coach (pick one)

With files from Moses Woldu

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLCalgary FlamesCalgary Flames dream teamCalgary Flames fantasy draftCalgary Flames teamFlames Fantasy draftFlames rosterGlobal Calgary FlamesGlobal News Calgary FlamesGlobal News Flames
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.