Vote for your dream Calgary Flames’ all-time starting lineup in our online fantasy draft

With the Calgary Flames out of the action for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, Global News wanted to take a look back at some of the greatest and most memorable players in the club’s history with a fantasy starting lineup draft.

We have a star-studded list of players available to be drafted to our Calgary Flames all-time starting lineup and we want your feedback on who should make the cut.

Vote in the polls below to help us build our lineup.

You can select three forwards, two defencemen, one goalie and a head coach.

Voting for our Calgary Flames all-time starting lineup will be open until midnight on May 31, and results will be revealed throughout the week of June 1 on the Global News Hour at 6.

Forwards (pick three)

Defencemen (pick two)

Goalie (pick one)

Head coach (pick one)

With files from Moses Woldu