Coronavirus aid applications for Canadian students, recent grads open May 15

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian students and recent graduates who have lost income or summer jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic can apply to receive funding from an emergency aid program starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as part of a $9-billion aid package for struggling students on April 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

MPs and senators met to debate and pass legislation to move forward with the program the following week.

Students who aren’t eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit can apply to receive $1,250 per month between May and August through the student financial aid program. Those who have dependents or disabilities will be eligible for $1,750 per month.

The student aid package also includes wage subsidies for employers with Canada Summer Jobs, enhanced and extended research grants and increased weekly student loan payments.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press