Canada

Coronavirus aid applications for Canadian students, recent grads open May 15

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 11:48 am
Updated May 13, 2020 11:55 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pushes massive economic aid bill for students
WATCH: Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the $9 billion in promised financial assistance for students facing bleak summer job prospects in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian students and recent graduates who have lost income or summer jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic can apply to receive funding from an emergency aid program starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as part of a $9-billion aid package for struggling students on April 22.

MPs and senators met to debate and pass legislation to move forward with the program the following week.

READ MORE: Wider testing, surveillance needed to catch asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, experts say

Students who aren’t eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit can apply to receive $1,250 per month between May and August through the student financial aid program. Those who have dependents or disabilities will be eligible for $1,750 per month.

The student aid package also includes wage subsidies for employers with Canada Summer Jobs, enhanced and extended research grants and increased weekly student loan payments.

— With files from the Canadian Press

