Crime

Peterborough man charged with theft, driving while suspended in Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 11:10 am
OPP have charged a man following a reported theft in Bobcaygeon, Ont.
OPP have charged a man following a reported theft in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

A Peterborough man is facing multiple charges following a reported theft in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a business in the village to investigate an alleged theft.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes off park boat launch

Police say officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and found it nearby.

OPP allege the driver was suspended and in possession of multiple licence plates that did not belong to him.

Joseph Sampson, 69, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Ontario government says it will not move forward with licence plate redesign
