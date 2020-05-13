Peterborough man charged with theft, driving while suspended in Bobcaygeon

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing multiple charges following a reported theft in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a business in the village to investigate an alleged theft.

Police say officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and found it nearby.

OPP allege the driver was suspended and in possession of multiple licence plates that did not belong to him.

Joseph Sampson, 69, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle and driving while under suspension.

