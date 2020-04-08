Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes off park boat launch

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash off a boat launch on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that at around 11:35 a.m., officers attended Beavermead Park after a vehicle drove off an Ashburnham Drive boat launch and landed in Little Lake.

Police say by the time officers arrived, the vehicle had been removed from the water by a tow truck and the driver had left the area on foot.

Officers a short time later located the suspect along an Ashburnham Drive sidewalk. Police say they detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on the suspect’s breath.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the man had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Joseph Henry Sampson, 69, of Highway 7 in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, police said.

Sampson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 9.

