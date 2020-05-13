Hamilton police respond to fire where ‘pop-up’ scrap metal business was shut down in April

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police made a return visit to Wentworth Street North with firefighters early Wednesday morning to put out a blaze at a location they say was once an unauthorized scrap metal business.

Investigators say emergency crews responded to a “working fire” at 468 Wentworth St. N. after 1 a.m., extinguishing a blaze in some cargo containers.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene during the fire, with none of the individuals requiring medical aid, according to detectives.

The location was previously targeted by police on April 16 in a raid involving city bylaw officers who shut down an allegedly unauthorized scrap metal business.

Detectives say officers executed the search warrant at the alleged “pop-up,” which they believe was buying stolen metal and selling it at a later date out of cargo containers and large sheds.

Investigators say 14 people were apparently living inside the containers at the time, including three people wanted on warrants and a man in breach of a court order.

Police say there was evidence of drug use and about $10,000 worth of stolen property.

Items recovered include a CO2 air rifle, welder, industrial heaters and a number of industrial power tools, according to investigators.

Bylaw officers handed out nine charges connected to the unlicensed business.

Anyone with information about Wednesday morning’s incident can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4725.

