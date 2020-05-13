Non-profit rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K donation

Send this page to someone via email

Tekashi 6ix9ine attempted to donate $200,000 to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit that works to ensure the end of child hunger, but the organization declined his offer.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s (sic) who risk there (sic) life daily to save others,” the GOOBA rapper wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday.

“But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions (sic) to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” wrote 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

“To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS GOD FIRST,” the 24-year-old rapper added.

A spokesperson for No Kid Hungry said the non-profit declined 6ix9ine’s donation because of the organization’s “mission and values.”

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” No Kid Hungry’s director of strategic communications Laura Washburn told Complex. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

After his donation was declined, 6ix9ine took to Instagram in another now-deleted post and wrote, “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

6ix9ine/Instagram/Screenshot.

According to Complex, 6ix9ine’s fans took to the non-profit’s Instagram page to comment “L” under its posts for declining the rapper’s donation, saying it’s No Kid Hungry’s “loss.”

NoKidHungry/Screenshot/Instagram.

6ix9ine was released from prison on April 2, four months early, by a judge who cited his asthma and the greater danger he would face behind bars during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

6ix9ine lit up social media last Friday, releasing a new song and video created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from federal lockup.

In his new music video for his song GOOBA, the 24-year-old rapper puts on a rainbow-coloured performance accompanied by six women and a puppy. At times, his ankle monitor is plainly visible.

After 6ix9ine released his first new single since being released from prison, it broke YouTube’s record the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered 6ix9ine freed on April 2 to serve the last four months of his two-year sentence at an undisclosed location.

Engelmayer relaxed 6ix9ine’s home-confinement requirements on April 29 to permit him to create music during certain hours with approval from his probation department officer.

The rapper was sentenced in December after he testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The deal earned him leniency from charges that could have subjected him to a mandatory minimum of 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

— With files from the Associated Press