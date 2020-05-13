Guelph Storm captain signs entry-level contract with Montreal Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Storm captain Cam Hillis has signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the NHL team announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Enniskillen, Ont., native was originally drafted by the Habs in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Hillis was second on the team in points with 83 in 62 games for the Storm in the 2019-20 season before the Ontario Hockey League cancelled all remaining games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Making his debut with the Storm in 2017, Hillis registered 54 goals and 110 assists during his term with Guelph. He also named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team following his first season.

Hillis was named captain for this past season and was preparing to lead the Storm into the playoffs for a chance to defend their OHL championship from 2019 before the season was cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

The team finished sixth place in the western conference with a record of 32-23-3-5.

Hillis has likely played his last game in a Guelph Storm uniform after signing the NHL deal and is expected to join the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League next season.

After racking up 164 points in 155 games, a championship, and a captaincy in the OHL, @cam_hillis is ready for the next chapter of his career. https://t.co/mweUe3kM3o — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 12, 2020