Crime

Toronto woman charged with mischief after allegedly spitting on bank machine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 8:26 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a woman for allegedly spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on a bank machine.

Police say the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on April 30 when the woman first entered the bank.

Investigators say staff found out about the incident at 9 a.m. and provided police with surveillance images.

READ MORE: ‘This is criminal’: Video appears to show man spitting on elevator buttons in Vancouver

They say a 32-year-old woman was identified last week.

Officers arrested Holly Hobbs on Tuesday.

Police say she’s facing a charge of mischief and is scheduled to appear in court today.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
