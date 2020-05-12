Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

2 southwest Calgary Walmart employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 10:47 pm
Alberta announces 1 death, 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Over the past month, two workers at the Shawnessy Walmart Supercentre in Calgary have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company told Global News on Tuesday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 discussions in Alberta ongoing to decide if Thursday relaunch can proceed: Hinshaw

Walmart said in the more recent COVID-19 case, the associate’s last shift was on April 26 while the other’s was in early April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Out of an abundance of caution, a number of associates have self-isolated,” said Adam Grachnik,  director of corporate affairs for Walmart.

“We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures in place. We have been in contact with public health. Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates.”

Global News reached out to Alberta Health on Tuesday afternoon about the cases but has not received a response.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated if a response is received.

In other instances of businesses releasing information about employees testing positive, Alberta Health has previously said it cannot confirm a case at a specific location due to patient confidentiality

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WalmartCoronavirus CalgaryCOVID-19 CalgaryShawnessyShawnessy WalmartCalgary Walmart coronavirusCalgary Walmart COVID-19COVID-19 WalmartShawnessy Walmart Calgary coronavirusShawnessy Walmart Calgary COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.