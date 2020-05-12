2 southwest Calgary Walmart employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past month, two workers at the Shawnessy Walmart Supercentre in Calgary have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company told Global News on Tuesday.

Walmart said in the more recent COVID-19 case, the associate’s last shift was on April 26 while the other’s was in early April.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a number of associates have self-isolated,” said Adam Grachnik, director of corporate affairs for Walmart.

“We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures in place. We have been in contact with public health. Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates.”

Global News reached out to Alberta Health on Tuesday afternoon about the cases but has not received a response.

This story will be updated if a response is received.

In other instances of businesses releasing information about employees testing positive, Alberta Health has previously said it cannot confirm a case at a specific location due to patient confidentiality