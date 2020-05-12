Despite cancellation of PNE, the 2020 prize home is still up for grabs

Send this page to someone via email

Fair-goers will not be getting the chance to tour the 2020 PNE prize home this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but tickets to win the home are still available.

The 3,188-square-foot home will be relocated to Pemberton following the draw in September.

It will be located in the Sunstone Pemberton development, just 25 minutes away from Whistler.

The home contains three bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is defined as a Net Zero Ready home, meaning it is able to produce as much energy as it consumes. It is built with high-performance windows and doors as well as insulated walls that can reduce electricity use by up to 80 per cent.

The grand prize package is valued at more than $2 million and includes the home, a robotic lawnmower, a deluxe hot tub and two-person sauna.

“Although the cancellation of the annual PNE Fair this August means that guests won’t be able to tour the home as part of the annual Fair experience, the important practice of giving away a home must continue and we will look at alternate ways for people to be able to experience this amazing home,” Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, said in a release.

The PNE was the first organization in 1934 to raffle off a home in the hope of creating some excitement as the province began to emerge from the Great Depression.

This year’s lottery will feature ticket options for participants including a bundle of two tickets for $25, six tickets for $50, and 15 tickets for $100.

Tickets are available online or via phone at 604-252-3688 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663. The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

