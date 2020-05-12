Montreal’s Dawson College will continue courses online through the fall

Send this page to someone via email

Dawson College, the Cegep at the heart of downtown Montreal, announced on Tuesday that online courses will continue through the summer and fall semesters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken “in order to protect its students and staff and the greater Montreal community,” the college said in a press release.

The Cegep said it’s remaining virtual in the absence of a vaccine, the necessity of social distancing and the difficulties associated with that and the importance of “avoiding unnecessary congestion on the public transit system.”

Montreal remains the epicentre of the virus in Canada with 19,878 cases as of Tuesday and deaths reaching over 2,000.

“To meet this ongoing challenge will require renewed individual and collective effort, flexibility and creativity,” the college said.

The news came after McGill University announced Monday it will move the fall semester online following Université de Montréal’s move last week.

Dawson is the largest Cegep in Quebec with close to 11,000 students attending evening and day courses.

The school said exceptions will be made for classes that can’t be done online.

A task force has been established to prepare for what it’s calling a “partial re-opening” as early as May 25.

“There will be appropriate health and safety measures in compliance with public health advice and protocols,” the website said.