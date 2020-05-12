Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating after argument over face masks at Tillsonburg-area grocery store turns physical

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 12, 2020 6:13 pm
Police say two people shopping in the store had become involved in an argument over the failure to wear a mask while shopping.
Police say two people shopping in the store had become involved in an argument over the failure to wear a mask while shopping. File Photo / Reuters

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating an alleged assault at a grocery store just outside of Tillsonburg, Ont., Monday that police say resulted from a verbal altercation over wearing facial masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers responded to the scene at the Zehrs along Simcoe Street, just outside of the Tillsonburg limits, for a report of an assault around 8:15 a.m., police said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Police say two people shopping in the store had become involved in an argument over the failure to wear a mask while shopping.

READ MORE: London police investigating suspicious fire on Dufferin Avenue

The verbal confrontation allegedly turned physical, police say, with one suspect leaving the store in an unknown direction.

Few other details have been released.

In a statement, police said they were continuing to investigate the incident and would be looking over store surveillance footage to identify the individual.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Man wipes nose on Michigan store clerk’s shirt after being told to wear a mask

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OPPNorfolk CountyFace MasksNorfolk OPPalleged assaultTillsonburgCoronavirus crimeMiddletonCOVID-19 crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.