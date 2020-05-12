OPP investigating after argument over face masks at Tillsonburg-area grocery store turns physical

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating an alleged assault at a grocery store just outside of Tillsonburg, Ont., Monday that police say resulted from a verbal altercation over wearing facial masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officers responded to the scene at the Zehrs along Simcoe Street, just outside of the Tillsonburg limits, for a report of an assault around 8:15 a.m., police said.
Police say two people shopping in the store had become involved in an argument over the failure to wear a mask while shopping.
The verbal confrontation allegedly turned physical, police say, with one suspect leaving the store in an unknown direction.
Few other details have been released.
In a statement, police said they were continuing to investigate the incident and would be looking over store surveillance footage to identify the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).View link »
