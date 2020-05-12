Menu

Health

2nd Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 6:57 pm
Benito Quesada, a worker at the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., died from COVID-19 over the weekend.
Benito Quesada, a worker at the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., died from COVID-19 over the weekend. Courtesy: UFCW 401

The second worker from High River’s Cargill meat-processing plant to die due to COVID-19 is leaving behind a grieving wife and three young children.

Fifty-one-year-old Benito Quesada passed away over the weekend. UFCW president, Thomas Hesse, said Quesada came to Canada in for a better life for his family.

“This gentleman — Benito — was a temporary foreign worker who came from Mexico, acquired his residency and struggled to bring his family to this country,” Hesse said.

“He was a quiet, unassuming, gentle and kind man.”

Benito Quesada (pictured third from bottom left) at UFCW convention.
Benito Quesada (pictured third from bottom left) at UFCW convention. Courtesy: UFCW

Quesada was also an advocate for his colleagues. He has been working at the High River facility since October 2007.

“He had a strong sense of justice and he volunteered to be a worker representative, we call those shop stewards in our union,” Hesse said. “During his advocacy, he was exposed wandering around the plant.”

“This man was in a medically-induced coma on a respirator for weeks and weeks suffering.”

The union said they will support his family in any way possible.

“He’s paid very tragically with his life and Canada needs to turn their moral attention to this issue,” Hesse said.

