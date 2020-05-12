2nd Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’

Send this page to someone via email

The second worker from High River’s Cargill meat-processing plant to die due to COVID-19 is leaving behind a grieving wife and three young children.

Fifty-one-year-old Benito Quesada passed away over the weekend. UFCW president, Thomas Hesse, said Quesada came to Canada in for a better life for his family.

“This gentleman — Benito — was a temporary foreign worker who came from Mexico, acquired his residency and struggled to bring his family to this country,” Hesse said.

“He was a quiet, unassuming, gentle and kind man.” Tweet This

Benito Quesada (pictured third from bottom left) at UFCW convention. Courtesy: UFCW

Quesada was also an advocate for his colleagues. He has been working at the High River facility since October 2007.

“He had a strong sense of justice and he volunteered to be a worker representative, we call those shop stewards in our union,” Hesse said. “During his advocacy, he was exposed wandering around the plant.”

“This man was in a medically-induced coma on a respirator for weeks and weeks suffering.” Tweet This

The union said they will support his family in any way possible.

“He’s paid very tragically with his life and Canada needs to turn their moral attention to this issue,” Hesse said.