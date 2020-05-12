Justice minister confirms investigation of possible stowaways to P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

It appears some people may be going to extreme lengths to get to Prince Edward Island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson was asked Tuesday if the cargo of trucks arriving in the province is being searched for possible stowaways.

Thompson confirmed that two incidents are under investigation.

The minister said trucks are only being searched if there is reason for suspicion.

The P.E.I. government has eased some restrictions for people within the province.

But only essential travel to the Island is being permitted, while others are being turned away.