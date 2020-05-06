N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day; P.E.I. sees 3rd day clear

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

The province has confirmed 259 cases of the illness and 244 people have recovered.

Four people are in the hospital and two are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island also reported no cases of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says 26 of the 27 cases on the Island are now considered recovered.

Morrison says there have been 250 complaints about people not following public health orders, resulting in 93 warnings and 16 charges.

